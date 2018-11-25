Best Buy (BBY) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBY. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

In related news, General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 33,473 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,690,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,426. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,423,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,621 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,581,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.