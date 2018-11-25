Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Middlefield Banc worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBCN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $57.00 target price on shares of Middlefield Banc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Darryl E. Mast bought 1,500 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.58 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

