Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,110,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95,380 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Nutrien by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,536,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nutrien by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,417 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nutrien by 63.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Nutrien Ltd has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Nutrien from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

