Ben James Oliver Purchases 15,001 Shares of GetBusy PLC (GETB) Stock

GetBusy PLC (LON:GETB) insider Ben James Oliver purchased 15,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £4,950.33 ($6,468.48).

Shares of GetBusy stock opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.44) on Friday.

Get GetBusy alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/ben-james-oliver-purchases-15001-shares-of-getbusy-plc-getb-stock.html.

About GetBusy

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.