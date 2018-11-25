Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BECN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at $277,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.