Baytex Energy (BTE) Receives “Buy” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $5.75 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Baytex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.21.

NYSE:BTE opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 3.18.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Baytex Energy by 77.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Baytex Energy by 131.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

