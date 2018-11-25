Bata (BTA) Price Hits $0.0276 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 58.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $139,538.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit. In the last week, Bata has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00754028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,050,741 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is www.bata.io . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.