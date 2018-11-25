Basf (BAS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cfra set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.36 ($103.91).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €65.70 ($76.40) on Thursday. Basf has a 1 year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 1 year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.