Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $220.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $171.12 and a one year high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.94.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

