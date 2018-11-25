Barnes Group Inc. (B) Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 553,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

NYSE B opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.27 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

