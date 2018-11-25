Barclays Lowers RSA Insurance Group (RSA) Price Target to GBX 611

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 696 ($9.09) to GBX 611 ($7.98) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised RSA Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 657 ($8.58) in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 660.67 ($8.63).

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 541.60 ($7.08) on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 568.50 ($7.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

