Barclays Analysts Give Hormel Foods (HRL) a $40.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $829,785.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,989.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Lykken sold 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $140,693.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,632 shares of company stock worth $5,556,981 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,873,000 after buying an additional 10,137,498 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 45,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,375,000 after buying an additional 6,177,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,971,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,468,000 after buying an additional 1,745,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,910,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,474,000 after buying an additional 1,093,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.