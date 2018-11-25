Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $33,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 18,090.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $78.40 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-trims-holdings-in-liberty-broadband-corp-series-c-lbrdk.html.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.