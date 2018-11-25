Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.02 Million Holdings in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $33,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 152.2% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,005,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 29.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,683,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,172,000 after buying an additional 604,451 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 98.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 799,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,446,000 after buying an additional 397,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,325,000.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $116.56 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Middleby had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

