Bank of Hawaii Invests $208,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In related news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

