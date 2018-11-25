Bank of Hawaii Boosts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Natixis grew its holdings in AFLAC by 116.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,525,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 821,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 47.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,715,000 after purchasing an additional 712,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AFLAC by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 638,814 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AFLAC by 659.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 556,500 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $22,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/bank-of-hawaii-boosts-holdings-in-aflac-incorporated-afl.html.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.