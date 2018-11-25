Bank of America Corp DE Sells 10,715 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (JHS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 38.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 161,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JHS opened at $13.00 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

