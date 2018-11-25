Bank of America Corp DE Has $374,000 Stake in Matrix Service Co (MTRX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,440,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom E. Maxwell sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $436,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,098.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Rinehart sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $304,286.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Matrix Service stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $556.33 million, a PE ratio of 132.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

