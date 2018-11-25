Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETH. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,979,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,851.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $38,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

