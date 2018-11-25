Banco de Chile (BCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

BCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

BCH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. 24,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $79.60 and a 52 week high of $106.50.

Banco de Chile provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporate clients, large companies, and small and medium-sized companies in Chile and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts; personal, car, and mortgage loans; credit cards; credit lines; and investment products, such as fixed-term, automatic renewal, and tax benefit deposits, as well as stocks, portfolio management, voluntary retirement savings/mutual funds, foreign currency, and fixed income investment products.

