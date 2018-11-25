Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,896,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,873,000 after purchasing an additional 565,127 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 24.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $9,459,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 92,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $301,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 29.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

