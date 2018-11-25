Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 0.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $193,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $87.09 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

