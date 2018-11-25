Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $87.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

