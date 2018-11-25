Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,919 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 21,459,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,335,000 after purchasing an additional 364,600 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,783,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,106,000 after acquiring an additional 451,560 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 40.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,121,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 37.8% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 3,701,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.09. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.62 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

In other news, Director Camillo Martino bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $46,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,876.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

