Axa Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Axa lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,715 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,995,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,374,000 after acquiring an additional 466,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,025,000 after acquiring an additional 145,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $471.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.51 and a 12-month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/axa-lowers-holdings-in-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-cmg.html.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.