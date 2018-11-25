Axa Buys Shares of 347,747 Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Axa bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 347,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,078,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000.
In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 30,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 767 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $33,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,003.
Shares of WYND opened at $41.79 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $57.67.
Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.
About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.
