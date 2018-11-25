Avianca (AVH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avianca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of AVH stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. Avianca has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVH. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avianca by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Avianca in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avianca by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Avianca by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 246,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avianca by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 216,470 shares during the period. 5.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avianca Company Profile

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

