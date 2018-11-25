Avery Dennison (AVY) Receives News Sentiment Score of 3.17

Media headlines about Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) have been trending very positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Avery Dennison earned a news sentiment score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Avery Dennison’s ranking:

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE AVY opened at $92.59 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $133,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Avery Dennison (AVY) Receives News Sentiment Score of 3.17” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/avery-dennison-avy-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-3-17.html.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.