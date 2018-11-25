Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,205 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.3% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 34.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $132.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 111.64 and a beta of 1.97. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $159.94.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
