Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

ATO opened at $97.15 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $100.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

