Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175,034.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,336,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 689,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,736,000 after purchasing an additional 349,966 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 877,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 343,496 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $101.31 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $106.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/asset-management-group-inc-trims-holdings-in-ishares-7-10-year-treasury-bond-etf-ief.html.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.