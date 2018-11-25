Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Ashland Global has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years. Ashland Global has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE:ASH opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $26,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $193,647.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,341.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,788 shares of company stock valued at $559,378. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

