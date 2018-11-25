Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $526,000 Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Navios Maritime Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 166.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 160,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 982.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 385,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,359,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 564,098 shares during the period. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,792,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 500,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

NMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.62.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $526,000 Position in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/artemis-investment-management-llp-takes-526000-position-in-navios-maritime-partners-l-p-nmm.html.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.