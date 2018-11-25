Apptio Inc (APTI) Receives $33.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

APTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apptio from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Apptio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APTI opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Apptio has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $41.36.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.09 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apptio will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Apptio news, insider John C. Morrow sold 7,594 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $291,761.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 30,000 shares of Apptio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,524. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apptio by 136.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,040,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Apptio in the second quarter worth $287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apptio in the second quarter worth $1,487,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apptio by 50.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Apptio by 3,880.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 238,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 232,800 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Apptio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apptio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.