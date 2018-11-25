Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,857,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,366 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $71,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of AMAT opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

