Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Lessened by Salient Trust Co. LTA

Salient Trust Co. LTA lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Salient Trust Co. LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Salient Trust Co. LTA’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 22,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,005 shares of company stock valued at $104,764,873 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

AAPL stock opened at $172.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

