Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.
Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $313,283. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
