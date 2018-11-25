Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $313,283. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

