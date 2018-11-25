Apergy Corp (APY) Holdings Cut by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,003 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apergy by 0.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth $105,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter worth $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth $122,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apergy stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.60 million. Apergy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

