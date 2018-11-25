Apache Co. (APA) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apache by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,960 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth $34,350,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Apache by 4,112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 232,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apache by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 200,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,064,000 after acquiring an additional 197,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Apache from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apache to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

In other news, CEO John J. Christmann acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,866.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $152,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,357 shares in the company, valued at $452,808.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

