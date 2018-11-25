Anglo American (NGLOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HSBC raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.67. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

