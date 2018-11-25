Analyzing RBC Life Sciences (RBCL) and Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get RBC Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet 5.32% 14.69% 6.37%

RBC Life Sciences has a beta of -1.12, meaning that its share price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RBC Life Sciences and Central Garden & Pet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet $2.05 billion 0.79 $78.82 million $1.50 20.71

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RBC Life Sciences and Central Garden & Pet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Garden & Pet 0 2 5 0 2.71

Central Garden & Pet has a consensus price target of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 44.30%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than RBC Life Sciences.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats RBC Life Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBC Life Sciences

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets. It also offers animal and household health, and insect control products; aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food and supplements, and information and knowledge resources for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets; and products for horses and livestock. This segment sells its products to independent pet distributors, retail chains, grocery stores, mass merchants, and bookstores under the Adams, Aqueon, Avoderm, Bio Spot Active Care, Cadet, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, Pinnacle, TFH, Zilla, Altosid, Comfort Zone, Coralife, Interpet, Kent Marine, Pet Select, Super Pet, and Zodiac brands. The Garden segment provides grass seeds; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicide, insecticide, and pesticide products; fertilizers; and decorative outdoor lifestyle products, such as pottery, trellises, and other wood products. This segment sells its products to retail chains, independent garden distributors, grocery stores, nurseries, and garden supply retailers under the AMDRO, Ironite, Pennington, Sevin, Lilly Miller, Over-N-Out, Smart Seed, and The Rebels brands. The company is also involved in the distribution of third party pet, and lawn and garden products. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.