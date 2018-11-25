Analyzing MAN GRP PLC/ADR (MNGPY) & LEG & GEN GRP P/S (LGGNY)

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) and LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MAN GRP PLC/ADR pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LEG & GEN GRP P/S pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN GRP PLC/ADR $1.07 billion 2.60 $255.00 million $0.20 8.60 LEG & GEN GRP P/S $52.17 billion 0.35 $2.44 billion $1.95 7.91

LEG & GEN GRP P/S has higher revenue and earnings than MAN GRP PLC/ADR. LEG & GEN GRP P/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAN GRP PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of LEG & GEN GRP P/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MAN GRP PLC/ADR and LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN GRP PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A LEG & GEN GRP P/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and LEG & GEN GRP P/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN GRP PLC/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 LEG & GEN GRP P/S 1 0 1 0 2.00

LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.19%. Given LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LEG & GEN GRP P/S is more favorable than MAN GRP PLC/ADR.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries. Man Group plc was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages. The LGIM segment provides index fund management; active fixed income and liquidity management; solution and liability driven investment; active equity; and real estate funds. The LGC segment offers investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The GI segment provides household and accident, sickness, unemployment, and pet insurance products. The company is also involved in insurance agency and brokerage, unit trust, institutional fund management, distribution, mortgage finance, treasury, SPV, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open ended investment businesses. It also engages in the real estate investment and trading, fund general partner, fund trustee, long term, commercial lending, venture and development capital, contractual scheme, real estate agency, private equity, management, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, reinsurance, and investment management activities, as well as provides investment advisory and property services. The company was founded in 1836 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

