Analyzing Grupo TMM SAB (GTMAY) and Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grupo TMM SAB and Seanergy Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seanergy Maritime has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 297.46%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Grupo TMM SAB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Seanergy Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo TMM SAB $130.70 million 0.22 $70.36 million N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime $74.83 million 0.32 -$3.23 million N/A N/A

Grupo TMM SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo TMM SAB 131.54% 0.41% 0.23% Seanergy Maritime -7.33% -16.04% -2.17%

Risk and Volatility

Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo TMM SAB beats Seanergy Maritime on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo TMM SAB

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

