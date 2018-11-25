Analyzing Freestone Resources (FSNR) & Cactus (WHD)

Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Freestone Resources and Cactus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Cactus 0 0 11 0 3.00

Cactus has a consensus price target of $38.22, suggesting a potential upside of 33.46%. Given Cactus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cactus is more favorable than Freestone Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Cactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 96.1% of Cactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freestone Resources and Cactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freestone Resources -110.66% N/A -81.83% Cactus 11.31% 51.28% 25.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freestone Resources and Cactus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freestone Resources $1.16 million 2.54 -$1.13 million N/A N/A Cactus $341.19 million 6.29 $66.54 million $1,258.36 0.02

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Freestone Resources.

Summary

Cactus beats Freestone Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc., an oil and gas technology development company, engages in developing and marketing technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production. It also provides specialized off-the-road (OTR) tire repair services; offers disposal services for OTR tires; sells used OTR tires; and recycles OTR tires. Freestone Resources, Inc. is based in Ennis, Texas.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

