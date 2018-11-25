Analyzing BELLWAY PLC/ADR (BLWYY) and Santa Fe Financial (SFEF)

BELLWAY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLWYY) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get BELLWAY PLC/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BELLWAY PLC/ADR and Santa Fe Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLWAY PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and Santa Fe Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLWAY PLC/ADR $3.24 billion 1.45 $575.33 million $4.68 8.19 Santa Fe Financial $57.43 million 0.85 $1.49 million N/A N/A

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Volatility and Risk

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Santa Fe Financial does not pay a dividend. BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLWAY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Santa Fe Financial 3.65% -1.16% 1.32%

Summary

BELLWAY PLC/ADR beats Santa Fe Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BELLWAY PLC/ADR Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for BELLWAY PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLWAY PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.