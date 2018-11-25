Analyzing Bank of SC (BKSC) and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (MSVB)

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Bank of SC alerts:

This table compares Bank of SC and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of SC 30.23% 13.88% 1.37% MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH N/A N/A N/A

Bank of SC pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Bank of SC has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Bank of SC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank of SC and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of SC 0 0 0 0 N/A MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of SC and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of SC $18.43 million 5.91 $4.90 million N/A N/A MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank of SC has higher revenue and earnings than MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Bank of SC shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Bank of SC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of SC beats MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans, including construction, real estate, HELOCs, and mortgage; and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, Summerville, and Mount Pleasant banking house locations in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, ATM, and overdraft protection services, as well as debit and credit cards. It operates through a main office, two branch offices, and one loan production office in Southern Indiana. The company was formerly known as Mid-Southern Federal Savings & Loan Association and changed its name to Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB in 1988. Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana. Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB is a subsidiary of Mid-Southern, M.H.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.