Analysts Set XO Group, Inc. (XOXO) PT at $31.67

Shares of XO Group, Inc. (NYSE:XOXO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOXO shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on XO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley lowered XO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered XO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of XO Group in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOXO. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in XO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in XO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in XO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in XO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in XO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOXO opened at $34.49 on Thursday. XO Group has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $894.26 million, a PE ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.75.

XO Group (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. XO Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that XO Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XO Group

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

