Analysts Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) PT at $17.17

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Sunday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,357. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $598.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

