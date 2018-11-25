Analysts Set Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Price Target at $45.78

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 293,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Quanta Services has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 84,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 45,995 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 116,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 131,338 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

