Analysts Set Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Price Target at $21.33

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

MBIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $17,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 141.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 474,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 111.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 86,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 6,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,738. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $688.66 million and a P/E ratio of 12.18.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.